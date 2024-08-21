The terrible trail of blood that seems to know no respite continues and continues to plague the Italian roads during this hot summer season. The latest serious road crash occurred in the early afternoon today, Wednesday 21 August, on the A22 motorway. The violent impact involved two cars and a caravan and occurred on the northbound lane. The one who paid the highest price was a 43-year-old woman who was rushed to hospital.

Accident on the A22 motorway

The dynamics of the dramatic crash on the A22 motorway

In the early afternoon of today, Wednesday 21 August, yet another serious road accident occurred. The area affected by the accident was the service area West Paganella and the toll booth of San Michele all’AdigeThree cars were involved in the accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

The alarm was raised immediately: ambulances from the Croce Bianca, the firefighters from Chiusa and Varna, the A22 workers and the traffic police promptly arrived on site. The officers proceeded with the usual surveys in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and ascertain each individual responsibility.

health intervention

Four people were involved in the collision. They are: two men aged 72 and 54 and of two women aged 68 and 43. The latter suffered the most serious injuries and was transported to the hospital Saint Clare of Trento in red code.

The impact on traffic is severe

The crash that occurred today on the A22 motorway obviously had serious repercussions on road traffic.

The area directly affected by the accident was secured by the traffic police, allowing medical personnel to proceed with taking care of the injured.

three cars involved in the crash

The operations to remove the damaged vehicles and restore road safety lasted for several hours. There were therefore severe slowdowns and long queues in the direction of Brenner.

The article Terrible crash on the highway, three vehicles involved, traffic at a standstill: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Terrible #crash #highway #vehicles #involved #traffic #standstill #happened