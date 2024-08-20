The rumor that the game would also be coming to PS5 is confirmed. The new trailer shows some unreleased scenes of gameplay, which shed light on some aspects of the game such as puzzles and combat, as well as some exploration phases, also showcasing new settings compared to those seen so far.

First up, the release date: Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S, available at launch on Game Pass, the December 9, 2024 while the release on PS5 is scheduled for later, in spring 2025, still without a precise date.

Among the major games presented during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 was also Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle who showed himself with a new Gameplay Trailer and also with the announcement of the release date complete with PS5 version confirmation expected later.

Between puzzles, clashes and exploration

Introduced by Troy Baker, voice actor and interpreter of Indiana Jones in the game (despite the features being the original ones of Harrison Ford), the video shows something more about this particular title developed by MachineGames and Bethesda.

Set in 1937, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle focuses on the theory of the same name, which sees a sort of grand design that connects some archaeological sites of great importance, a sort of circle that crosses the entire planet.

As we see in the trailer, the gameplay of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is mixed, and features moments in first person and others in third person, between adventure-style phases with puzzles to solve and clashes which recall a bit the team’s tradition, including firearms, whips and fists.

Starting from the halls of Marshall College, where Indiana Jones carries out his official role as an archaeology teacher, our hero finds himself involved in a long journey that leads him to explore extremely varied settings: from the Vatican to the Egyptian Pyramids, from the submerged temple of Sukhothai to the Himalayas and beyond.

It’s likely that in the coming days, during Microsoft’s Gamescom live broadcasts scheduled for this week, we’ll get another look at Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, which is set for release on December 9, 2024.