If there is anything that Indiana Jones hates more than snakes, they are the Nazis. Since the time of Raiders of the Lost Arkthe hero played by Harrison Ford he battled Hitler’s hordes, foiling their plans, brawling with them, or even just letting them be blasted with their own firecracker when they meddled with ancient mythical relics. Since the upcoming (yet untitled) Indiana Jones 5 is set decades later events of World War II, one might think that this time, dear Indiana will have completely different enemies. But, while many things are new in the upcoming blockbuster, some never change: if Indiana Jones is back in action, so are some familiar fearsome forces.

It was revealed by Empire which, in Indiana Jones 5, we will find the hero in 1969against the background of a space race, but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon’s gate will bring with it some uncomfortable truths for Indiana. The co-writer of the film, Jez Butterworthhe said: