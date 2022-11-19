Davis Cup Italy, or at least part of it, arrived today in Malaga, where Thursday morning at 10 they will be engaged against the USA of Tiafoe and Fritz. The team left Rome without Fabio Fognini, who stayed a few more hours in Brindisi to celebrate the first birthday of the last born of the Fognini-Pennetta family, Flaminia. The great question mark of Matteo Berrettini also weighs on Italy, which already has to do without Jannik Sinner. The Roman, still struggling with the injury to his left foot, will decide when and whether to leave in the running, but it is very unlikely that he will be able to give his contribution to the national team in the match against the United States, if not moral support.

Indeed, Berrettini could join the group on Monday evening or Tuesday, but more as a team player, to be close to and support the group. However, Volandri did not want to give up Matteo’s presence in Spain, hoping for a last-minute miracle. After Jannik Sinner’s forfeit, Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego are the two singles players who will take the field against Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on Thursday morning and yesterday afternoon they trained on the fast Spanish indoor. Even Fabio Fognini, if necessary, could be used as a singles player as well as in doubles with Simone Bolelli. Lorenzo Musetti’s season of great growth bodes well, capable of winning two titles this season, including the ATP 500 in Hamburg in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. Lorenzo Sonego, who was absent in Bologna, returns to the group and is the protagonist after a growing season with the title in Metz on the fast indoor court, the same surface on which the challenge in Spain is being played.