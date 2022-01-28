India Young protesters outraged by unemployment burned train carriages in India

Uncertainties in India’s railway recruitment practices have angered thousands of job seekers in areas suffering from high unemployment.

Wide Unemployment and ambiguities in the recruitment process in the railway sector have mobilized thousands of young protesters in India. Protesters have burned empty train carriages and stopped train traffic, Reuters reports.

Student organizations have convened new demonstrations, especially in the eastern state of Bihar, which has one of the worst unemployment rates in India.

Acts of violence began on Monday when it became clear that the same jobseekers had been accepted into several categories for railway recruitment. Those left without jobs felt they had been mistreated.

In Bihar and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, millions of jobseekers had applied for a total of 150,000 jobs in the railway sector.

Indian the railways are a major employer in the country, employing more than 1.2 million people, according to Reuters.

The Indian Ministry of Railways has promised that the concerns of job seekers will be addressed. In the past, it has also announced that those involved in vandalism will be barred from entering jobs in the railway industry.