Asobo has announced that the support for DLSS to Microsoft Flight Simulator. In addition, there will be various improvements for DirectX 12 version of the simulator. The information was shared in a live Q&A stream.

Recall that one DirectX version 12 of Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available, but the performances are not optimal and therefore many enthusiasts opt for the DirectX 11 version anyway. The DLSS will be used only in the DX 12 version, precisely because it is the one that struggles most in terms of frame rate.

A plane over the ocean in Microsoft Flight Simulator

For the moment, no specifics have been indicated exact dates for updates dedicated to DLSS support and enhancements to the DirectX12 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, but we have an update roadmap through March 2022.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a very high quality game. In our review we explained to you that Microsoft Flight Simulator arrives on Xbox Series X | S with a very high level conversion that aims at the maximum and has to deal with few compromises: above all a frame rate locked at 30 FPS not always granite, and times loading times that remain very long despite the new generation SSDs. Considering the support guaranteed by Asobo and Microsoft in these 11 months of life of the PC version, we can only expect constant technical improvements and a continuous injection of new free and paid content so, if you haven’t yet found a way to try the title. because maybe you don’t have a computer up to it, now you really have no more excuses. Heaven awaits you. “