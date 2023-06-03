At least 120 people were killed and another 800 injured in eastern India today after a passenger train derailed and several wagons that overturned were hit by another train traveling in the opposite directionas reported by the Indian agency PTI, citing official sources.

(You can read: Video: this is what Typhoon Mawar looks like, which caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Japan)

The accident took place at around 7:20 p.m. (local time), in the vicinity of the station in the town of Bahanaga, in the state of Odisha, where rescue teams continue to work quickly to help the possible injured. keep them in place.

(Keep reading: This is the new agreement between Taiwan and the United States with which they challenge China)

🇮🇳| 50 people die when a passenger train and a cargo train collide. Another 170 were injured during an accident in India in the city of Balasore. pic.twitter.com/aKw3ZfNysU – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) June 2, 2023

According to a statement from the Ministry of Railways, the accident occurred when a first passenger train covering the route between the cities of Shalimar, in Kolkata, and Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, derailed, after which a second train traveling from Yeswanthpur in Bangalore to Howrah in Calcutta collided with it.

(Also read: Video: moments of panic in South Korea due to a rocket that fell into the Yellow Sea)

A third freight train was also involved in the crash, Odisha Secretary General Pradeep Kumar told Indian television NDTV.

Pictures of the accident show about fifteen wagons overturned on the tracks, with the rescue teams trying to cut the wagons to be able to enter them and help the people who are still trapped inside.

Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force, four units from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, more than 15 fire teams, 30 medics, 200 police and 60 ambulances have been mobilized to the site, Kumar added, adding that rescue operations will continue for the next few hours despite the darkness.

(You can read: What is known about the spy satellite launched by North Korea that generated a global alert?)

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underground at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Odisha’s head of government, Naveen Patnaik, is at the offices of the regional disaster management authority to direct operations and announced that he will go to the scene tomorrow.

The Ministry of Railways has canceled more than a dozen trains that covered the damaged section and has diverted the route of several, while Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation of more than $12,000 for the deceased, about $2,500 for the seriously injured and $606 for those with minor injuries..

This is the worst rail accident that India has suffered in the last decade, which, although it is used to experiencing this type of accident, is not usually so deadly.

According to the latest report from India’s National Crime Recording Bureau (NCRB), there were 13,018 accidents in 2020, killing 11,986 people and injuring 11,127 others, with collisions being the cause of 70% of accidents.

The Indian railway network is, with a length of 68,000 kilometers, the fourth in length in the world, behind the United States, Russia and China, it has some 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations throughout the country, and transports some 23 million passengers daily. passengers.

EFE