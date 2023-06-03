Unfortunately, in the Hot Sale not everything has been honey on flakes for some of the buyers who were encouraged to take advantage of the offersbut that, due to bad service, confusing information or another reason, ended affected and now they are looking for the supplier to be sanctioned.

Faced with these situations, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has announced the means in which those affected can file their complaints or reportsin case they have been victims of a provider.

The Profeco calls on consumers so that during this hot sale If you have any questions about your rightsor want to file a complaint or denunciation against any supplierThey can get close by any means they want.

Profeco is also present in electronic commerce; If they do not want to comply with the offers, call the Consumer Telephone ”, mentioned in Ricardo Sheffield, Profeco attorney, at the beginning of the Hot Sale 2023.

Sheffield recommended that buyers check that the supplier of their interest has the Profeco Digital Badge, which gives them additional security. Some suppliers that have this Distinction are: El Palacio de Hierro, Steren, Sanborns, Café Doña Yoya and Charlas de Café, among others.

It should be noted that, according to Profeco, during the last edition of the Hot Sale, it received 68 complaints, with cancellation of the purchase and breach of offer as the main reasons for complaint.

The Hot Sale 2023 started on May 29 and ends on June 6so the prophecy will be attentive to consumers who need advice or consult more information about the Hot Sale and for this, they put the following means:

Consumer Telephone 55 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722

Webpage: http://telefonodelconsumidor.gob.mx/

Virtual shops https://www.profeco.gob.mx/tiendasvirtuales/index.html

Commercial Bureau https://burocomercial.profeco.gob.mx/