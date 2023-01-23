In a decade, the Indian population grew 11%, against 4% of the Chinese; USA, Indonesia and Pakistan complete the top 5

India will overtake China and become the most populous country in the world in 2023. UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (United Nations Organization). According to the projection, there is a difference the Chinese will be surpassed by the Indians in 3 million inhabitants.

In the last decade, the Indian population grew by 11%, while the Chinese population grew by 4%. According to the UN, from 2012 to 2022, India had an increase of 143 million inhabitants, while China recorded an increase of 59 million..

China has already given indications that it is going through a demographic crisis. On Monday (16.jan), the Chinese government announced that its population reduced for the 1st time in 61 years.

The two nations should continue leading the ranking of most populous countries for a long time. In 3rd place, with less than 1 billion inhabitants, is the United States.

In addition to India and China, 2 other Asian countries complete the list of the 5 most populous in the world. They are: Indonesia (278 million) and Pakistan (240 million).

The global population surpassed the mark of 8 billion people on November 15, 2022, according to a UN report. The document also projected that India will overtake China in population size by 2023, with more than 1.4 billion people. Here’s the full report (10.8 MB, in English).