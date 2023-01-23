Newborn died at Pertini, doubts still to be clarified about the lack of surveillance and the position of the body

There are numerous aspects still to be clarified in the investigation into the death of a newborn at the Pertini hospital. The baby, just three days old, had been left with his mother while she was breastfeeding him, without the health personnel then having come to pick him up. In the early hours of Sunday 8 January he was found dead.

The Rome prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into manslaughter and ordered an autopsy to clarify the remaining doubts about the case. The testimonies collected so far among the staff of the gynecology and obstetrics department have in fact provided conflicting versions of the discovery of the body.

Some, reports the Roman edition of Il Corriere della Sera, reported that the newborn was found under the mother. A witness instead said that the child had been found next to the woman, in which case the death was due to natural causes.

The protocols signed by the patients would prohibit breastfeeding in bed, precisely in order to reduce cot mortality, as recommended by WHO and the Ministry of Health.

According to the story of the victim’s father, his wife had asked several times to bring the baby back to the nursery but was told that it was not possible. “When they took him away from her bed they didn’t even wake her up, she opened her eyes by herself and our son was gone,” she said in an interview with Il Messaggero. The woman did not provide her version of the facts to those who followed the internal investigation opened by the structure. After the tragedy, the 30-year-old immediately signed the discharge form and left the hospital.