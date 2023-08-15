Several dozen people have died in India in the last 24 hours after heavy flooding and devastating landslides in the north of the country. Local authorities have warned that the number of victims may increase as the search progresses.

A high human cost. At least 50 people have died in India from massive floods and devastating landslides, local authorities announced Monday, August 14.

Several days of torrential rain have destroyed bridges and buildings and washed away vehicles in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, the most affected by bad weather, the Prime Minister of this state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, confirmed the death toll. In addition, he assured that nine of them died when a Hindu temple collapsed in Shimla, the local capital.

“We have never before recorded such heavy rains with more than 50 deaths in the state in a 24-hour period, and this number may rise further as there are still around 20 people under the rubble,” Sukhu told the media. late in the afternoon.

Rescue efforts underway

Indian President Droupadi Murmu said she was “saddened by the loss of life in accidents caused by heavy rains.”

In the worst affected areas, major roads and power lines have been severely damaged, stranding thousands of people. The rail network has also suffered severe damage.

Floods and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity. © – / AFP

In the state of Uttarakhand, rescue teams tried to dig up people buried by landslides.

Near the banks of the Ganges River, in the resort town of Rishikesh, five people were trapped. Of them, only one young woman was rescued, the district police commissioner said, adding that the rest of her family was still trapped under the rubble.

In total, at least eight people have died since Friday as a result of bad weather in the state, according to authorities.

restrictions

Sukhu has asked the people of Himachal Pradesh to stay at home and avoid going near the rivers. He has also announced the closure of schools.

During the monsoon season, floods and landslides are frequent and cause considerable damage. However, experts say, the effects are increasing due to the climate crisis.

In July, several days of monsoon rains killed at least 90 people in India. In addition, the Yamuna, a river that flows through the Indian capital, New Delhi, experienced its highest levels since 1978.

Monsoon rains alone account for about 80% of annual precipitation in South Asia: they are vital for maintaining river levels, replenishing groundwater tables, accumulating groundwater, and sustaining agriculture.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original French version.