At least 15 people were electrocuted this Wednesday, July 19, in northern India after a uA transformer would explode and electrify the bridge they were crossing over at that moment.

“The incident happened this Wednesday morning, 15 people have died (…) The current flowed on a railing of the bridge, and the accident happened to those who touched that railing“said police chief V. Murugesan.

In addition, another seven people were injured, two of them seriously.

Among the dead they also identified a police deputy inspector and five national guardsmen, detailed the Director General of the Uttarakhand Police.

“The accident occurred due to a current leakage from a transformer” that electrified a bridge in the Chamoli district, located in the state of Uttarakhand (in the north of the country), added Murugesan.

The head of the regional government, Pushkar Singh Dhami, conveyed his condolences to those affected and reported that the injured had been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. He also noted that rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, were on the scene, and helicopters had been arranged to transfer the injured to larger hospitals.

Images on social networks show dozens of people helping rescue teams transfer the injured to ambulances.

This is not the first time that such accidents have occurred in India. On July 15, Europe Press reported five people who died in the middle of a religious procession in Uttar Pradesh, when a vehicle collided with a downed power line, sending electricity to the car and then to the crowd. Several people fainted.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital: SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval pic.twitter.com/QKC5vpvbF5 —ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

