Jonas Vingegaard (Jumob-Visma) gave another coup de grace to the general classification of the Tour de France: The Dutchman attacked his escort in the general classification, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)to leave practically sentenced the Tour de France in his favor.

pogacarwho hoped to minimize the damage from Tuesday’s time trial, in which vingegaard he had taken one minute and 38 seconds off him, suffered a fall that reduced his performance and succumbed in the last climb.

The stage was marked by a flight of 35 riders. One of them, the Austrian Felix Gallcrowned the solo stage. Simon Yates was second to 34 seconds and bilbao hairthird at one minute and 38 seconds.

vingegaard crossed the finish line in fourth place, at 1:52, and took almost six minutes off pogacarwhich, however, retained second place in the general classification.

Photo: Marco Bertorello. AFP See also Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 19

For Colombians, the fraction was marked by a new drop in Egan Bernalapparently without consequences.

The Spanish Carlos Rodríguez moved away from third place after losing 1.11 with respect to the British Adam Yates, with a great mountain stage to go.

Pogacar, 24, thus said goodbye to the fight to win his third Tour and at one point gave orders to his team to work so that Yates could finish third in Paris.

The Briton did his homework and consolidated his position on the podium, where he now has a margin of 1.16 compared to Rodríguez, who could not keep up with the best on the ascent to Loze, despite having put his team to work on the first ramps of that port, including Egan Bernal.

The 22-year-old ineos cyclist had given third place to Yates in this Tuesday’s time trial and in the last alpine stage he was a little further away.

Gall capped the escape solo

The victory of the stage went to Gall, 25, a debutant in the Tour, who had been third in the first Pyrenean stage, ending in Laruns, and who distanced himself from the rest of the breakaways at the Col de la Loze, the last of the day, which he crowned in the lead before launching into a frantic descent to the finish line of stage 17.

Photo: Marco Bertorello. AFP

Pursued by the British Simon Yates, the AG2R rider managed a lead of about 20 seconds at the finish line. The other twin of the Yates is fifth overall, just 18 seconds behind Rodríguez. The first Spaniard to finish was Pello Bilbao, who is now sixth overall, 31 seconds behind Yates.

Bernal and Tejada lost more than half an hour at the finish and Rigoberto Urán reached more than 29 minutes.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news