The Lotofácil da Independência draw took place this Monday, the 9th. The prize does not accumulate and is estimated at R$206 million.

The drawn numbers were: 03 – 04- 05 – 06 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 25

If no bettor matches the 15 numbers in the main range, the prize will be divided between those who match 14 numbers, and so on, according to the rules of the modality.

Caixa has not yet published the division of the prize.



#Independence #Lotofácil #check #drawn #numbers