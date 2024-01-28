Club América played Matchday 4 in advance before playing Matchday 3 against Necaxa and there they visited Ciudad Juárez to face FC Juárez where they won 0-2 and maintained the lead with 9 out of 9 points.
Precisely during his visit to the border lands, the weather conditions were low and quite cold and at the end of the match, the club's media people jumped onto the field to capture the first reactions of their players, it was there where Igor Lichnovsky took the opportunity to make an ironic comment about the azulcrema leadership: “It's cold, brother, but at the top“.
That clip has been replicated on social networks by Azulcremas fans who liked the confidence of the Chilean central defender, after he has established himself as a permanent starter in the team's scheme. André Jardine.
The Chilean defender arrived in Coapa on the last market day of the last summer transfer market, joined the azulcrema squad and practically immediately became a starter, due to the lack of important players in the azulcrema center and being one of the most questioned positions of the team.
In the end what we all already know happened, that he has earned a place in the capital team as champion and his contract expires at the end of this tournament, although it is worth remembering that he has a purchase option that the azulcrema club will surely make effective soon.
Next to Sebastian Caceres, Lichnovsky He has made a great duo. one of the best in the league, as they were important players in winning the title of the last tournament due to their high level of play.
