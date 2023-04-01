10-month-old girl operated on at the Bambino Gesù in Rome: the doctors removed a mass of 2 kg from her. The words of his doctor and how he is today

It happened at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. A 10 month old baby she was operated on, the doctors removed a tumor weighing 2 kg. Almost a quarter of its weight.

Professor’s team Marco Spada performed the operation successfully. It all started when the 10-month-old girl arrived, with her parents, at the emergency room.

He had a swelling in the abdomen and did not eat. Her parents were worried and had decided to go to the hospital. Immediately the health workers subjected her to the necessary tests and, from the ultrasound, they noticed fluid in the liver and a lesion.

Other tests later revealed a benign tumour: mesenchymal hamartoma. It is an abnormal growth of liver cells.

The doctors explained that, since they were unable to identify the nature of the mass, they decided to proceed with the surgery and with the removal of part of the liver.

Thanks to an innovative strategy, they managed to guarantee theincrease in the volume of the remaining healthy liver.

In just 4 weeks, the volume of the organ doubled and they were able to proceed with the intervention.

The words of the 10-month-old baby’s doctor

Professor Marco Spada explained that such a condition is very rare in children and that the technique they used was theonly way. Here are his words:

Such extensive liver resections are not frequent in young children and require high skills not only in hepatobiliary surgery, but also in anaesthesiological, intensive care, radiological, hepatological, oncological, anatomopathological and pediatric nursing. Only in this way can children with liver tumors be treated correctly and safely.

After 9 days from the intervention the little one is back home. Subsequent visits showed that the liver remained is regenerating: