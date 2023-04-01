Launched up Steam a new festivaldedicated to games developed or with publishers in the city of London. It’s called the London Festival of Games, it started on 29 March 2023 and will last until 9 April 2023.

The festival includes dozens of titles, among the many already available and those to come. These are mostly indie games. There are offers and demos to try, to the delight of all.

Between games arriving we point out, after having chosen them completely at random, the action with characters inspired by the 80s Mega City Policewhich appears to be a concentrate of bullets and explosions, the narrative adventure Midnight Girlwith a classic setting, but stylistically very interesting, the deck builder Zero Division of sci-fi setting and narrative adventure Mexico, 1921. A deep slumber.

Among the games already available instead we find adventure Virginia of Variable State, the underwater adventure Silt, the beautiful RPG Citizen Sleeper, which continues to be updated constantly from Jump Over The Age, the horror adventure Scornthe action RPG Eastward and Paradise Killer.

To see all the offers from the London Games Festival, go to official event pagewhere you will surely find something that suits you.