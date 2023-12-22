Manchester City players Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku They will not participate this Friday in the Club World Cup final against Fluminense.

According to the rules of the tournament, only the 23 players registered in the semi-final can participate in the final and neither De Bruyne, nor Doku, nor Haaland were on the list of Pep Guardiola.

Erling Haaland scored the first goal.

The Belgians were ruled out beforehand, but Haaland did not leave until the last minute, when it was decided that the foot injury he suffered and which has caused him to miss the team's last three games does not yet have him ready to compete.

The 'Sky Blues' beat Japan's Urawa Reds this Tuesday by a comfortable 0-3 with goals from Marius Hoibraaten, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva.

Haaland, with physical problems in his foot, has missed his team's last four games, including this Tuesday's victory in the Club World Cup semifinals against the Japanese Urawa Red (3-0).

“Tomorrow is a rest day, we are going to have dinner together, create an environment in which everyone knows how important the game is for the club,” said the Catalan coach. Pep Guardiolawhich has three Club World Cup titles under its belt.

“As I said, to play in this final you have to do incredible things, win the Champions League, once you are here it is a title that you play once in your life.”

Guardiola highlighted the importance of group unity in long concentrations away from home. “Being together is very important, during the season you come to training and come home. Here we spend more time together, we have an incredible captain with Kyle (Walker), who organizes many things for the team,” said Guardiola, who confessed that I didn't expect to find such a compact Urawa.

“I am sure that the players will do everything possible to win the only title they do not have,” he said.

EFE

