This Friday, the children of San Ildefonso drew the number 37038 from the Christmas Lottery drum, which was awarded the eighth fifth prize of the draw. A number that has a prize of 60,000 euros for the series and 6,000 euros for the tenth. An amount of money that will surely be a great joy for all the owners of this number and that is that just a couple of days before Christmas Eve and the beginning of Christmas, the prize will allow the lucky ones to give joy in these festive weeks and spend some more special days if possible with family and friends. However, in case you do not have this number and want to see if you have any other winning tickets, THE TRUTH helps you check it.

December 22 of each year is always associated with this draw that has all of Spain waiting for the numbers that award each prize. And it is a very special date both because of the proximity of the beginning of Christmas and because children and young people start the holidays and can take advantage of it to spend more time with family and friends and enjoy the holidays that are about to come. the Three Wise Men as a final culmination. To not miss anything that happens in the draw you can follow the Christmas Lottery live from LA VERDAD.

However, this raffle is not the only opportunity to win an important financial prize during these dates and the fact is that in just a couple of weeks the Children's Lottery and those who have not been lucky in the Christmas Lottery, or those who want to be lucky in both draws, have another good opportunity on January 6 to win a prize. Although it is true that the financial prizes are lower, there is a greater chance of winning a prize with the tickets you buy for the Lotería del Niño.

How was the first Christmas Lottery draw?



The origin of the Christmas Lottery draw like the one being celebrated this Friday is as old as the first Spanish Constitution that was approved back in 1812 in the Cortes of Cádiz. Although then it was known as the National Lottery and we had to wait until 1892 for it to begin to be called the Christmas Sortero due to its coincidence with the festive time of year in which we find ourselves and the thought that participation would increase in this way.

It is worth remembering that the first draw for the Christmas Lottery in 1812 was held on December 18, later it would be held on the 22nd as it is today, and it was done in a context in which Spain was immersed in the War of Independence against the French invasion. The raffle was intended to raise funds so that the State could face the high cost of the conflict that lasted from 1808 to 1814.

In that 1812 draw the tenth cost 40 reales and the first prize was 8,000. It was celebrated in Cádiz precisely because of the war and the lucky number was 03604. At that time the tickets were not accompanied by images as they are currently, a tradition that was established later and that has finally given rise to religious images appearing that reflect moments Christmas

How you should share your tenths



If there is something as traditional as the Christmas Lottery, it is buying and sharing tickets with family, friends or co-workers. However, it must be remembered that the prize is for the bearer, so you must make sure to make clear the people who play each number because whoever has the tenth physically can go and collect it without counting on anyone else in the lottery administrations or in the bank depending on the amount.

To avoid unnecessary scares, those who buy the tenth must have a photocopy of the ticket, along with the ID of the person carrying it and the name of each of the members who shares the tenth and the amount that each one plays. Another possibility is to send a copy of the tenth by email or by an instant messaging application with the previously described data of the participants.