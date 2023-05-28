With information from Luis Álvarez/La República

A group of friends and fans of “transformers” is executing an ambitious project, in which they will create a replica of Optimus Prime, main protagonist of the movie “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, the same one that was filmed in the city of Cusco.

This replica is built in a mechanical workshop in the San Gerónimo district, in the Cusco region, where fans are in charge of polishing detail by detail so that the leader of theautobotsstays identical to the original. “It is a truck from 1985 that very soon we will have rolling in Cusco. We are 85% complete with this construction and we hope it will be ready by June 2,” explained Emilio, one of the character’s developers.

The friends hope to finish the project in early June. Photo: Luis Alvarez/URPI-LR

Precisely at the beginning of June, the advance premiere of the filmwhich is highly anticipated by Peruvians, especially by the population of Cusco, since some scenes of this film were recorded in this region.

Recently,Paramount Picturespublished the second official trailer for this seventh production of the saga directed by Steven Caple Jr. It should be noted that the first clip was shared in 2022.

