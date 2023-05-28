Thinking of looking for an alternative to the high costs of gasoline, a father and his son decided to carry out an innovative project in the United States and built a motorcycle that works with beer As fuel.

(It may be of interest to you: A museum proposes New York as a creative inspiration for art).

The serious energy crises and the desire to look for environmentally friendly fuels have affected the price of gasoline in several regions of the world, a product that is essential in the economy of some countries.

For this reason, a father and his son decided take advantage of beer fermentation to create an alcohol-powered motorcycle that, incredibly, reaches 240 kilometers per hour.

The bike runs on beer Photo: YouTube: Ky Michaelson

Through his official YouTube channel, ky michaelson decided to reveal to the world the project he is carrying out with his son in the garage of his house; they designed and built an engine that works with the fermentation of beer to achieve the movement of the wheels of the vehicle.

The project of Ky Michaelson and his son started a few years ago when designed a motorcycle different from those sold at dealerships. This had a 52 liter barrel, instead of the typical tank where gasoline is deposited.

(We recommend reading: They launch a campaign to give away $500 million in fuel, how to participate?).

The project, known as ‘Great beer, great fuel’, consists in that create an injection system with beer, it goes through a heater that boils it at 300 degrees Celsius and with the oxygen mixture it produces energy.

Beer is the main source of fuel Photo: YouTube: Ky Michaelson

Power is one of the main characteristics of this vehicle, since one of its creators stated that it can reach up to 240 kilometers per hour and demonstrated it with the presentation images on its official YouTube channel.

The innovative vehicle features a special large barrel to prevent rust and allow the beer not to pass. This ‘beer tank’ is located located in the middle of the motorcycle in the place where the gas tank would go.

According to some experts, this innovation has its pros and cons since beer is not designed to generate combustion. One of the biggest advantages is that the alcoholic drink is an abundant resource and does not threaten the environment.

But, the main disadvantage of this combustion system is that you need a high amount of this liquid because more consumption is generated when passing through the heater. In addition, it is dangerous for beer to come into contact with fire because it is a highly flammable product.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO