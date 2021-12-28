The Roads and Transport Authority has increased the capacity of car parking spaces for Jumeirah Beach goers to 307 parking spaces subject to fees, in the Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim areas.

The car parks were distributed over four yards, extending along the Jumeirah beach, to serve the area’s visitors, and facilitate their access to the beach facilities and the walkway from close distances to the car parks.

In recent weeks, the authority has worked, as part of its expansion plans in the number of car parks, to add new parking lots, pave, equip and expand the parking spaces in the areas of Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim, bringing the total number of parking spaces to 307 distributed over four yards, which included the first and second yards in the area The third Jumeirah has 157 parking spots, the third arena in the first and second Umm Suqeim areas included 93 parking spots, and the fourth arena in the third Umm Suqeim area contained 57 parking spaces.

On the sides of the yards, there are indicative panels for parking lots, to alert drivers to the places where vehicles are allowed to park, and to familiarize them with the easy and convenient ways to pay the traffic tariff for parking. around the parking lot, in addition to paying through the RTA Dubai app on smartphones, SMS messages, and the “WhatsApp” app.

The authority is seeking, in coordination with Dubai Municipality, to allocate additional parking spaces for vehicles, during the coming period, as part of joint projects to develop the area and provide the best services for residents in the same area or those who go to enjoy the beach.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

