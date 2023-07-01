Minimum pensions go up in July

Minimum pensions rise in July thanks to the 2023 budget law who established it in response to the dear life. “Who has a check for an amount equal to or less than the minimum treatment (563.74 euros)”, made known the INPS“with the month of July he will receive an increase, including any arrears, of 1.5% if he is under 75 and of 6.4% if he is over 75. This is 8.46 euros more per month for the under 75s, who will receive a check for 572.20 euros, and an extra 36.08 euros per month for the over 75s, who will get 599.82 euros. If during the year 2023 the beneficiary turns 75, the increase will be adjusted from the month following the age. The increase will be 2.7 percentage points for 2024, regardless of age, and is due from January 2023 to December 2024, including the thirteenth month’s salary, also taking into account the pensions paid by other entities”.

Social Bonus

The social bonus for electricity and gas bills has been extended from 1 July to 30 September 2023. according to what was established by the Council of Ministers of 27 June when a new Bollette decree was passed. The beneficiaries? Families who have an ISEE below 15 thousand euros and no request will be needed: the discount on the bill will be applied automatically. The threshold is higher and is envisaged for families with at least four children: 30,000 euros.

The new rules for smart working

The laws also come into effect from July 1st new rules on smart working. The modality had been introduced for the covid pandemic and was extended for the whole of 2023 in the private sector for workers suffering from serious illnesses and for those with children under 14 (if the other parent is not a beneficiary of income support measures) . In the public sector, the extension only applies to the category of ‘fragile workers’.

