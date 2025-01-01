Increase in pensions and IMV: these are the amounts in 2025

This January 1 also comes with the revaluation of all pensions in the Social Security system and other public benefits for 2025. Since the 2021 pension reform of the Coalition Government, the annual revaluation of pensions has been linked again to the prices. Specifically, the increase is applied according to the average CPI of the previous year, taking into account the interannual CPI data from December to November.

How much is the general increase?

The general increase is a reflection of the evolution of inflation and will be 2.8%. “Almost 10.3 million contributory Social Security pensions will increase by 2.8% in 2025,” indicates the Ministry.

The more than 720,000 Social Security Passive Class pensions are also revalued at 2.8%. The increase could mean “close to 600 euros per year for an average retirement pension and 500 for the system’s average pension,” highlights Social Security.

And the minimum pensions?

The increase is greater for minimum pensions. The increase is around 6% in 2025. Some that increase more, such as pensions with a dependent spouse and widow’s pensions with family responsibilities, which increase by 9.1%.

In detail, the minimum retirement pension for single-person households is set at 12,241.6 euros per year (compared to 11,552.8 euros in 2024) and at 15,786.4 euros in cases with a dependent spouse (in 2024 it has been 14,466.2 euros).

The IMV and non-contributory pensions

The minimum vital income (IMV) and non-contributory pensions amount to 9%. In this way, the IMV for an individual beneficiary, with that 9% increase, becomes about 7,910 euros compared to the 7,250 euros in force in 2024.

Dependent child allowance

The Ministry of Inclusion details that the allowance for a dependent child or minor with a recognized disability equal to or greater than 65% reaches 5,805.6 euros per year in 2025, while the allowance for a dependent child or minor with a recognized disability equal to or greater At 75% it stands at 8,707.2 euros per year, that is, an interannual increase of 2.8%.

SOVI pensions

SOVI pensions (Compulsory Old Age and Disability Insurance) are also revalued by 6% by 2025, which means reaching 560 euros per month in the case of non-concurrent pensions, and 543.60 euros per month for concurrent pensions.

Supplement for gap reduction

The supplement to reduce the gender gap is revalued by 8.1% over the amount recognized in 2024 and reaches the amount of 35.9 euros per month per child.