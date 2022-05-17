The taxpayer who earned taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021 has until May 31 to submit the Income Tax Return (IR). This year there are news, such as expanded access to the pre-filled declaration and the payment of Darf via Pix.

The tool allows retrieving data filled in the declaration from the previous year and provides less chance of error in the declaration, which helps to avoid errors in filling the declaration.

According to the national income tax supervisor, José Carlos Fernandes da Fonseca, most cases of fine mesh occur due to lack of attention in filling out the declaration. As the information is cross-referenced with the declaration of third parties, eventual errors are noticed by the Revenue at this time.

Another novelty is the possibility of accessing all IR services on the E-Cac, the Revenue portal, such as copies of previous statements, pending issues, viewing debts and issuing Darfs. The payment of the tax can be made via Pix, as well as the refund to those who registered the CPF number in the means of payment.

deductions

To avoid the fine mesh, the taxpayer must inform if the dependent lives with the holder. The confirmation updates the address in the dependent’s CPF, in addition to the need to inform email and mobile address. Allowed deductions are:

– Deductions with dependents are limited to BRL 2,275.08 per dependent;

– Educational expenses have an individual annual limit of R$ 3,561.50;

– Simplified discount deduction limit of R$ 16,754.34;

– Dependents of any age must be registered with the CPF.

who must declare

– Who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021;

– Who obtained gross income from rural activities above R$ 142,798.50;

– Who received exempt, non-taxable or taxable income above R$ 40 thousand;

– Individuals residing in Brazil who, in 2021, had capital gain from the sale of assets or rights, or operations on stock exchanges;

– Individuals who had, on December 31, 2020, the possession or ownership of assets, or rights worth more than BRL 300,000.

See the refund schedule:

1st batch – May 31, 2022;

2nd batch – June 30, 2022;

3rd batch – July 29, 2022;

4th batch – August 31, 2022; and

5th batch – September 30, 2022.

Pandemic

Covid-19 tests carried out in pharmacies and service centers are not expected to be used as deductible expenses, although tests carried out in a laboratory, with an invoice, are deductible.

Documents

It is also important to present the following documents: proof of income (work, rent, etc.); proof of payments with correct identification of the beneficiary and a breakdown of the service. It is only possible to deduct expenses spent on the taxpayer or dependents.