George Moon Y Ricardo Mendozahosts of “Hablando Huevadas”, surprised the attendees of their recent show with the revelation of the first pull for “No somos TV”, the new YouTube channel that they have just launched.

At the end of the event, Óscar López Arias and Carlos Vílchez, hosts of “legs night”. The youtubers mentioned that they, together with Andrés Salas, will be part of this project.

YOU CAN SEE: Melcochita on the style of “Speaking lame”: “Those who go there already know what they are exposed to”

“We have a power that no one on television has, which was separated by policies and clauses,” said one of the influencers sarcastically. “Here there is none of this,” added the other.

In addition, they announced when it will premiere on streaming. The date for this channel to broadcast its own content is June 3.

In this way, “Paw Night” will leave the open signal to be seen on digital devices.

This is the first “bombshell” of the channel; With the passing of days, new television figures will be announced that will be transferred to YouTube.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Mendoza said that María Pía Copello treated him badly when he was a child: “I never fell for it”

“Hablando Huevadas” channel was hacked

Loved by some and criticized by others, Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza have become two of the most controversial Peruvian characters on YouTube.

His channel on the video platform, with more than 1 million subscribers, was recently hacked. Users became aware of the fact by seeing unusual activity and a name change to “Ethereum US”.

The cyber attack occurred after they made fun of people with Down syndrome. These comments generated the rejection of thousands of people and state ministries.

The YouTube channel of Hablando huevadas has almost two million subscribers. Photo: capture YouTube

YOU CAN SEE: Young people with Down syndrome reject mockery of “Speaking lame”: “They do more damage than a blow”

Jorge and Ricardo recovered their account

Hours later, Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza announced that they were able to recover access to their accounts.

“We were here seeing new ways to entertain the public, which so badly needs a little humor in these sad times,” they said on the subject.

“We tried to divert your attention for a moment and found that our channel was no longer ours. (…) We have indications of the people who may be behind it. Most likely it will come from our direct enemies,” they added in a statement.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza suffered a cyber attack. Photo: Capture/YouTube

“Speaking Eggs” gave the name of the culprit of hacking

During a show they had, after the hack they suffered, they revealed the name of who was the “slave” who “betrayed” them. With their sense of humor, they said that Alonso Acuña was responsible.

“It’s just that I always do it that way, Ricardo,” answered the assistant of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza after being exposed.

“Speaking Huevadas” generates outrage among users

The presenters of “Hablando Huevadas” were once again in the eye of the storm after making an insane comment about people with Down syndrome. During one of his shows, Jorge Luna spoke about the Peruvian futsal team that faced the Uruguayan. Given this, users ranted against comedians. “What was it, gentlemen of ‘Speaking lame’? Do not learn? Do they want to be funny with their stupid jokes? Do you think it’s ‘black humor’ to make fun of people with Down syndrome? Why does the audience that goes to your shows laugh? All wrong”, was one of the comments.