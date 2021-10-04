Salah scored an amazing goal when he dribbled past 3 players from Manchester City and scored accurately in Ederson’s net. However, his team’s joy was not complete, as the guests managed to score a tie to end the match with a score of 2-2.

In the last 9 matches with the “Reds”, Salah scored 9 goals and assisted 3, and is also the top scorer in the English Premier League with 6 goals, equal to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about the goal, saying in comments published on the club’s official website: “Only the best players in the world score goals like this.”

And the German coach continued: “The first touch. The first challenge he wins, then going to the goal, shooting with the right foot and then ending the situation as he did exceptionally well.”

Liverpool and English football legend Michael Owen tweeted: “Strength, skill, balance and finishing. That’s why Mohamed Salah is with the best players in the world. Massive.”

Jamie Carragher, a former England defender and one of Liverpool’s historical stars, said that Salah is not the best in the English Premier League now, but rather the best in the world.

“I don’t think there is anyone better than him in the world,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “His numbers this season are very impressive.”

The retired player demanded the Liverpool administration to renew Salah’s contract, 29, which expires in the summer of 2023.

And on the “This Is Anfield” website, which specializes in Liverpool news, British journalist Henry Jackson wrote that “Salah makes a convincing argument to be seen as the best player in the world at his current level.”

He considered that “Salah plays at an irresistible level, to the extent that there is an excuse to call him the greatest player in the world at the present time.”

In posts on its pages on the communication platforms, the sports website “ESBN” said that Salah is the best in the world now, and asked his followers to “prove that he (the site) is wrong.”

And the famous sports website, “Gol”, published Salah’s numbers this season, and asked: “Is Salah the best in the world right now?”

As Darren Bent, a former England and Tottenham Hotspur player, explained, “Salah is one of the two best players in the world right now. If either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scored a similar goal, we would have talked about him for weeks and weeks.”