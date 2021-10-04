The cumbia singer Bryan Arámbulo appeared last Saturday in the program El reventonazo de la Chola to talk about his successful tour of Europe, where he visited emblematic cities such as Madrid, Rome, Paris and more. However, the former member of Los claveles de la cumbia also spoke about the loss of his father a few months ago, and how difficult it has been for him to deal with it.

“It hasn’t been easy at all, cholita. Really. I am very grateful to my family, now more than ever. It has not been, until today, easy to overcome the loss of my father, because he is fresh. I thank my brother Christian who is there supporting me, advising me. My sister too, ”Bryan said on the verge of tears.

Meanwhile, the host of the program, Ernesto Pimentel, recalled and spoke about the overcoming of the interpreter. “Before us is a boy who has overcome cancer and who has fought hard to help his family. You can say what you want, but he is a boy who, whenever I have given him the microphone, has expressed himself with respect ”, I point out.

On the other hand, the success of Bryan arambulo It does not end there, and continues to work on his return from the old continent. It is known that these are not the only concerts that he has prepared for this year. In that sense, it has already announced presentations in different cities of the country, such as Huaral, Arequipa and Moquegua.