From: Nina Büchs

In Cologne, the incidence has risen sharply again – the health department explains what led to the high values. (Symbol picture) © Oliver Berg / dpa

Coronavirus: In Cologne, the incidence has risen sharply again to 421.9. But why are the corona numbers increasing? The health department gives answers.

Cologne – Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had announced it – now his fear has materialized. Because the Omikron wave picks up speed in early January – The virus variant is now also predominant in Cologne, according to the health department when asked by 24RHEIN. The 7-day incidence also shows how tense the situation in the cathedral city is. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the value is currently 421.9. So the city has Cologne reached a new high in incidence. 24RHEIN explains what the reason for the high numbers in Cologne is.

Coronavirus in Cologne: This is how the incidence has developed

Tuesday January 11th 421.9 Monday January 10th 370.6 Sunday January 9th 382.6 Saturday January 8th 407.4 Friday January 7th 405.4 Thursday January 6th 394.7 Wednesday 5th January 254.3 Tuesday 4th January 267.7

Corona NRW: Incidence in Cologne increased

A look at the development of the incidence values ​​shows how quickly the corona situation in Cologne can change: On Tuesday, January 4, the incidence in Cologne was 267.7 – a week later the value is now 421.9 gone up. Incidentally, there are currently even higher values ​​in the NRWCities Dusseldorf (674.9), Dortmund (532.8), Wuppertal (652.1), Solingen (612.5) and Leverkusen (515.5). Nationwide, the incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia is currently 381.7.

The numbers are currently rising sharply in many cities and districts of North Rhine-Westphalia, a total of 10,897 new corona cases were reported nationwide within 24 hours. With that almost kicked a quarter of all newly registered diseases nationwide in NRW on.

Cologne: Ski vacationers from Austria and Switzerland are driving up numbers

It remains to be seen whether the incidence in Cologne will continue to rise in the next few days. The situation there is now very tense again, according to the city, 1,107 new corona cases have been reported compared to the previous day (as of January 11). But what are the high numbers in Cologne actually due to? And how has the Omikron variant spread in the city in the meantime?

“According to information from the Cologne laboratories, the majority of new infections can already be assigned to the highly contagious Omikron variant,” said the Cologne Health Department when asked by 24RHEIN. The increase in the incidence is due, among other things, to the increasing number of travelers returning. This is related to the holiday season. The travelers had returned to Cologne from skiing areas in Austria and Switzerland, for example, according to the health department. But the increasing number of cases in Cologne are not exceptional – “they are overall in line with the state and federal trend”, according to the authority’s classification.

Coronavirus Cologne: The incidence is highest in this district

Volkhoven / Weiler: 617.0

Hahnwald: 484.0

Ossendorf: 453.1

Status: January 5, 2021, source: City of Cologne

Once a week the city shows in statistics In which districts of Cologne the incidence is currently highest is. Most recently, the values ​​in Volkhoven / Weiler, Hahnwald and Ossendorf were at the top (as of January 5). But the situation can change quickly. Because in the week before, completely different parts of the city were marked as Corona hotspots. (nb) 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.