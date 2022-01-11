Hockey Boston Bruins ’Erik Haula continued his scoring streak

Bruins defender Matt Grzelcyk raced as many as five power points.

Boston Bruins Finnish striker Erik Haula stretched his scoring streak for five games in the hockey NHL. Haula scored a goal in a away match against Washington Capitals in Finnish time on Tuesday, when the Bruins took a 7-3 win.

Haula’s hit came in the second set with a handsome wrist shot to the top corner and took the Bruins to the 6-2 lead. Finnish defender of the away team Urho Vaakanainen grabbed the entry point to finish two goals David Pastrnakin success of the latter.

Haula have scored two hits in their five most recent matches and scored three goals. His balance for the entire season is 31 power points (3 + 7) in 31 games.

Bruinsin Pastrnak (2 + 1) and Brad Marchand (2 + 1) and Washington Conor Sheary scored two goals for the man.

The Bruins defender gained the most power points for his account Matt Grzelcyk, who made one hit and made as many as four goal passes. He became the first defender this season to collect five power points in one NHL match.

“I could only laugh during the match because my game has felt good most of the year and yet it’s been a little hard to get points,” Grzelcyk said on the NHL website.

The match below on the NHL website it was reported that the Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Raskin a possible return to the NHL hockey league may provide reassurance in the coming days. The Bruins coach told me about it Bruce Cassidy.

Representing Boston throughout his 14-year NHL career, Rask has recovered from a hip surgery this summer, and last week he signed with Providence Bruins, a farm club playing in the Boston AHL.

In two other NHL matches played early Tuesday in Finnish time, the Los Angeles Kings took a 3-1 home win over the New York Rangers and a 4-3 home win over the Colorado Avalanche Seattle Kraken.

The Finnish players did not score in these matches.