Experts suspect that the RKI numbers only represent part of the actual infections. © Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The RKI reports a seven-day incidence of 1156.8 and over 100,000 new infections. But experts now assume that the number of cases is actually much higher.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new record. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week this morning as 1156.8. For comparison: the day before the value was 1127.7. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 806.8 (previous month: 207.4). The health authorities in Germany reported 118,970 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05:06 a.m. A week ago there were 85,440 infections.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

According to the new information, 59 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 54 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,737,215 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.72 (Thursday 4.64) according to the RKI. These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI said the number of people who had recovered was 7,564,200 today. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,725. dpa