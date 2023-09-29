Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:47



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, presided this Friday over the inauguration of the new general directors of the Ministry and the Murcian Health Service (SMS). For the Murcian Health Service, Isabel Ayala took office as managing director; María del Carmen Riobó Serván, as general director of Human Resources; Irene Marín Marín, as general director of Hospital Care; Josefa Marín Hernández, as general director of Primary Care; and María José Lozano Semitiel, as general director of Mental Health.

For the Ministry of Health, Jesús Cañavate Gea took office as general director of Planning, Pharmacy and Health Research, and José Jesús Guillén Pérez, as general director of Public Health and Addictions.

During his speech, Pedreño highlighted that “it is a team that combines the experience of many years at the service of the health administration together with youth and new wisdom, always necessary in any organization.” The head of Health announced that “we have created the General Directorate of Primary Care that will be responsible for the specific management of this level of care, while the Mental Health Directorate will coordinate all the necessary actions to improve this type of care.”

Likewise, “the General Directorate of Hospital Assistance is also created to address the management and coordination of the hospitals in the Region of Murcia.” As for the Ministry, it is a continuity team, indicated the counselor, “both the general secretary and the general directors repeat their positions because we understand that they have carried out their functions in an exemplary manner and that they will continue to do so in the future. coming years where the challenges are neither few nor easy,” he added.