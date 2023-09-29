Live broadcast at 14:30 | Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is visiting Finland today

The prime ministers will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. We will show it live on Ilta-Sanomit.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas is visiting Finland today, Friday.

He meets the prime minister Petteri Orpon (cook) and the president Sauli Niinistön.

According to the press release, the topics of the prime ministers’ discussions include border security, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, support for Ukraine and current EU affairs.

The press conference for Orpo and Kallas will be held around 2:30 p.m.