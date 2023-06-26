Mecca (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia announced the inauguration of the “Prosecution of the Civil Sanctuary,” noting that it comes within the framework of ensuring the security of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, according to the official news agency, SPA.

The new prosecution, which was inaugurated by the Attorney General, Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mojeb, is scheduled to deal with criminal offenses that occur in the vicinity of the civil sanctuary and its facilities.

Its competence also includes “the judicial protection of the Noble Sanctuary and its visitors, through specialized investigation teams composed of members of the Public Prosecution and their assistants around the clock, and it ends criminal procedures according to the system urgently,” according to what the agency reported.