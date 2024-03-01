Inauguration | “A good and easy place to grow up,” says Suzanne Innes-Stubb – HS visited the First Lady's hometown of Solihull

The “mother-in-law” of Finland's new president, i.e. Solihull, has been chosen as the best city to live in Britain. Suzanne Innes-Stubb remembers her childhood as an easy place to grow up in her hometown, when you could get around by cycling and walking.
Annamari Sipilä HS
Solihull
in Finland it has been a big deal that the new presidential spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb is from Britain. For the first time, a foreign-born person becomes the “mother of the country”.
In Innes-Stubb's old hometown of Solihull, England, on the other hand, there has been little mention of the fact that Finland's new First Lady is a former resident of Solihull.
