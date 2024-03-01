Inauguration | “A good and easy place to grow up,” says Suzanne Innes-Stubb – HS visited the First Lady's hometown of Solihull

The “mother-in-law” of Finland's new president, i.e. Solihull, has been chosen as the best city to live in Britain. Suzanne Innes-Stubb remembers her childhood as an easy place to grow up in her hometown, when you could get around by cycling and walking.

Annamari Sipilä HS

9:21 am

Solihull

in Finland it has been a big deal that the new presidential spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb is from Britain. For the first time, a foreign-born person becomes the “mother of the country”.

In Innes-Stubb's old hometown of Solihull, England, on the other hand, there has been little mention of the fact that Finland's new First Lady is a former resident of Solihull.