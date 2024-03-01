When we talk about big teams in Italian football, we certainly include Naples and Juventus. Both will face each other on matchday 27 of Serie A, in a very important match for both clubs and that could mark a before and after for the winner. The season is slowly entering its final stretch, and the teams must give their all if they want to meet their objectives. For its part, the Neapolitan team is going through a complicated campaign, the results are not coming and the team cannot find the good play that it achieved last season. They are ninth in the league standings, and waiting to achieve a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, although first they will have to eliminate a difficult team like FC Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Allegri's team, after a bad last season, is managing to get the results this year and is currently second in the Italian league table. In the last few games they have not shown their best level, but they are obliged to get the three points if they do not want to distance themselves further from Inter Milan, which is the one who commands the classification.
Next, we leave you with the possible alignments that the technicians of the two teams could have on the green.
The team is not finding balance in the game, nor in the results, as shown by the last five games in which it has only achieved one victory. Furthermore, their best players are not performing at their best level either. Thus, Osimhen has 10 goals this season, and although it is not a bad number, much more is expected from the Nigerian striker. For his part, Kvaratskhelia is the most talented player on the team, but he is not going through his best moment. The Georgian has six goals this season, and he is not being decisive in the team's game, so he will have to give his best in this final stretch of the season for the benefit of his team.
The possible alignment (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Meret
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesús, Olivera
Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Cáculo
Attackers: Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Allegri's team, after the setback of being left out of European competitions last season, is performing much better this year, fighting for the league title, although it is currently far away from the first place. Some players have taken a step forward, such as Chiesa, who is providing great dynamism to the team's attack, and Vlahovic, who is having a great scoring campaign, already scoring 15 goals in Serie A.
The possible alignment (1-3-5-2)
Goalie: Szczesny
Defenses: Gatti, Bremer, Rugani
Lanes: Cambiaso, Kostic
Midfielders: Alcaraz, Locatelli, Miretti
Fronts: Chiesa, Vlahovic
