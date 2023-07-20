We are in the middle of the month of July of this 2023 which means that millions of families will leave their homes to different tourist destinations, so, in case you want to take your grandmother or grandfather, it should be noted that those older adults who have the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) they can have discount in different hotels throughout Mexico.

First of all, it must be pointed out that, due to the fact that elderly people often do not have a work pension or support from their relatives, the Mexican federal government has implemented a series of supports and social programs focused on benefiting the elderly.

And, precisely, one of the greatest benefits that seniors in Mexico can have access to is the credential issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

Thus, through the INAPAM card, the people aged 60 and over with Mexican citizenship can have discounts, promotions and sales in different companies, establishments and businesses in Mexico.

INAPAM Card: this is the LIST of hotels with DISCOUNTS on vacations for seniors/Photo: Pixabay

The following are some of the items in which the beneficiaries of the INAPAM credential can have a discount:

Feeding

Dress

Transport

Education

Health

Recreation

Regarding recreation, in addition to having discounts on airlines, seniors with a card from the National Institute of Older Adults can also have discounts at a number of hotels in Mexico.

INAPAM Card: this is the LIST of hotels with DISCOUNTS on vacations for seniors/Photo: Unsplash

Thus, the following are the hotels in the main tourist states where the elderly can have a discount with INAPAM credential these summer vacation 2023:

Yucatan

Hotel Boutique Piedra de Agua in Mérida: gives a 15% discount.

Hotel Casa del Balam in Mérida: grants 10%.

Montejo Hotel SA de CV in Mérida: gives a 10% discount.

Hotel París in Mérida: 10% discount.

Hotel Holly in Merida: provides 10% discount.

Nayarit

Hotel Montero in Ahuacatlán: gives a 30% discount.

Hoyel Fray Junípero Serra in Tepic: provides a 25% discount.

Hotel & Suites Mar y Sol in Compostela: offers a 20% discount.

Warrior

Hotel Romanos Le Club SA de CV in Acapulco: offers a 40% discount.

Hotel Acapulco in Acapulco: provides a 25% discount.

Hotel del Ángel in Petatlán: gives a 25% discount.

Hotel Casa Blanca in Chilpancingo: 20% discount.

Hotel Cuauhtémoc in Chilpancingo: offers a 20% discount.

veracruz

Holiday Inn Tuxpan in Tuxpan: gives a 25% discount.

Hotel Trianon in Veracruz: grants a 20% discount.

Hotel Posada del Carmen in Veracruz: provides a 20% discount.

Hotel Puerto Inn in Veracruz: 20% discount.

Jalisco

Hotel Ajijic Plaza Suites in Chapala: offers a 35% discount.

Hotel Gran Casa Sayula in Sayula: gives a 25% discount.

Hotel Loma Bonita in San Julián: grants a 15% discount.

oaxaca

Hotel Victoria SA de CV in the municipality of Oaxaca: offers a 45% discount.

Casa de los Frailes Hotel in the municipality of Oaxaca: gives a 25% discount.

Hotel Gutiérrez Hermanos SA de CV in the municipality of Oaxaca: grants a 25% discount.

Hotel Los Olivos Spa (lodging rate) in the municipality of Oaxaca: offers a 20% discount.

Hotel Casantica and Restaurant El Pombo in the municipality of Oaxaca: grants a 20% discount.

best promotions Amazon? click this link.