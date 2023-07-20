Housing fair | Father and son moved into a 120-square-meter detached house – “It felt like we couldn’t possibly fit here”

Ken Ryynänen and his son Albin Hellner are moving from a 300-square-meter detached house to one more than half smaller. At first it felt like the walls were falling down.

Small and concise house.

It was like that Ken Ryynänen and his 12-year-old son Albin Hellner’s the idea of ​​a new home. As little cleaning as possible and more time for all the fun.

The two move into a house alone.

“We wanted a slightly masculine and dark color scheme,” says Ryynänen.

Hellner would have liked a black wall in his room, but it was too much for his father. As a compromise, the effect wall is now dark blue.

“He’s already used to the situation,” says Ryynänen.

Hellner states that his room is nice. There he can play computer games in peace.

The living kitchen has dark furniture and light surfaces. Ken Ryynänen is especially pleased with the breakfast cabinet, where he hides cups and kettles.

Hellner’s the room is a handsome size.

It is a prefab house, and two bedrooms have been combined for Hellner’s room. You can see it when you look at the walls: there are two thermostats. Sockets and windows can be divided conveniently, if necessary, if a partition rises in the middle of the room.

Ryynänen has thought about the matter in terms of resale. Now there are two bedrooms in the house, but with the help of a few walls, two more can be made. You just have to divide Hellner’s room in two and build a wall between the study and the living kitchen.

“I wanted space and airiness here, but the rooms can be converted,” says Ryynänen.

Hellner gets its share of the seascape. His room has an interior window from which you can see a piece of Loviisanlahti through the living kitchen.

“Smart glass is coming to the window, so that it can be darkened if necessary,” says Ryynänen.

Albin Hellner wanted a big room. Next to the door is an interior window from which you can peek into the living room and the terrace.

There is access to the terrace from Ken Ryynänen’s bedroom.

At dad’s and the boy has some getting used to.

They are moving from a 300-square-meter house to one more than half smaller. The old house started to feel too big when Ryynänen’s older children left for the world.

The new house has approximately 120 square meters.

“At first, it felt like the walls were going to fall on top of us and there was no way we could fit in here. However, that feeling eased when the partitions went up. We wanted a small house and we got that,” says Ryynänen.

According to Ryynänen, one thing is certain: there will be as little stuff as possible in the new house. Mostly clothes and memorabilia leave the old house.

“A shocking amount of stuff has accumulated in a couple of ten years. Now we’re putting away everything that’s extra.”

The name of the house is Villa Kungen. Ken Ryynänen likes the easy maintenance of the yard. At first the yard needs watering, but eventually it should do pretty well on its own.

Marine closeness pleases Ryynä.

The plot is not exactly on the seashore, but almost. From the master bedroom, you can see the neo-Gothic Loviisa church rising on the other side of the bay.

“At first I thought about getting a cottage, but now I don’t need to. This is where home and cottage come together,” says Ryynänen.

He is still thinking about buying a boat. The family already has a water jet. Ryynänen’s wish is to get a place for it at a nearby pier.

“Then in the morning we can just decide to go to Svartholma for coffee and that’s it,” says Ryynänen, referring to the sea fortress at the mouth of Loviisanlahti.

The house for the yard, the duo wanted easy maintenance. Cutting the lawn is not exciting. Outside there is a terrace, undergrowth and asphalt. A basketball hoop is coming to the back of the yard.

“Let’s play a little bit. Father against son,” says Ryynänen.

The two have done small jobs together around the house. They have planted juniper and rowan among the sparrows and are passionate about designing furniture. More specifically, sauna chairs.

“They are made from old pallets,” says Ryynänen.

The first test version was too big, but the second time it was successful and the chairs fit perfectly on the sauna benches.

“These were free and at the same time the circular economy was promoted,” says Ryynänen.

Soon, father and son will get to the sauna.

Albin Hellner and Ken Ryynänen wanted chairs on top of the sauna benches and decided to make them themselves. “These are pretty nice and comfortable to sit on,” says Ryynänen.

Albin Hellner and Ken Ryynänen would like a 100-inch TV in the living room, but the sofa might not be far enough. Ryynänen thinks that even a slightly smaller television will suffice.