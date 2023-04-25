This Monday, April 24, the minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, denied that INAI can meet with four members.

The foregoing after the constitutional controversy presented by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) when admitting the procedure before the SCJN.

The institution’s request sought to be allowed to meet with the four members who are currently active, however, the minister denied the requested suspension.

The INAI has faced difficulties in holding meetings since April 1, since it does not have the necessary quorum to meet.

Constitutional controversy 280/2023 will be analyzed by the other SCJN ministers to determine if the requirements are met for INAI to be allowed to hold its sessions with fewer members.

The importance of INAI lies in the fact that it is an autonomous entity in charge of guaranteeing transparency and access to information in Mexico. That is why this situation has generated great concern in society, since it may limit the ability of the institute to fulfill its responsibilities.