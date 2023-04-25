Today is selling through electronic commerce platforms, and one of the most used in Mexico and all of Latin America is Free marketso in this note we will tell you the steps to follow to offer your products in ecommerce.

It was recently announced that Mercado Libre will offer more than 5,000 new jobs in the Mexican Republic, in addition to the millions of pesos that it will invest this 2023 in the Aztec country.

The foregoing speaks of the sustained growth that the company of Argentine origin has had as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. And it is that despite the fact that the consumer trend was, precisely, buying and selling through these sites, the global emergency increased exponentially.

That is why we will give you a mini guide below so that you can start selling your products and services on the Mercado Libre e-commerce platform.

Guide to start selling in Mercado Libre

If you want to start selling your items and services through the Argentine ecommerce platform, you must follow the following steps:

Create an account as a seller in Mercado Libre

The first elementary step to sell on Mercado Libre is to create a seller account on the ecommerce platform. To do it, You only have to follow the steps indicated on the ecommerce registration pagewhere you must provide some personal information.

Set up seller profile

Once you have created your seller account in Mercado Libre, it is important that you configure your profile, where you can include information about the company, data about the products, as well as the sales and shipping policies of the same.

Post the products

Now, after having configured your profile in Mercado Libre, what follows is to post the items that you are going to sell through the e-commerce site. To do so, you must click on “Sell”which appears at the top of the official website, and after that you have to follow the intuitive steps that the platform gives you.

Define prices and conditions of sale

When publishing your articles and services in Mercado Libre, it is essential that you establish the prices of them, as well as the conditions of sale in the clearest and most detailed way which can.

Thus, each item must be accompanied by its cost, the payment methods that are accepted, the shipping and delivery times, together with any other information that may be important to customers.

Manage sales and shipments

After you start receiving orders through Mercado Libre, it is essential that you manage sales and shipments in an orderly and efficient manner. The best is stay tuned for notifications of the platform (for which it is recommended download the official app), and ensure that items are delivered on time and in good condition.