Zamora.- A Teen of only 15 years was attacked at gunshots for triggermanin this city in the state of Michoacanand left him in a serious state of health due to the impact of high powered bullets.

As Jose Javier E., 15 years old old and a resident of the La Libertad neighborhood, the young man shot was identified, who was transferred to a hospital, where he is struggling between life and death, published the newspaper La Voz de Michoacán.

Authorities received reports of a shooting attack at 2:30 p.m. this Tuesday, March 14. It happened by Luis Mendez streetin the Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood.

First, municipal police officers from Zamora arrived, who, upon seeing the young man shot and shot, asked for the quick help of lifeguards in an ambulance.

Rescue Paramedics gave first aid to José Javier, then took him to a hospital. It was said that his condition was delicate either serious.