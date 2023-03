How did you feel about the content of this article?

Law prohibiting gender identity from being addressed in public schools through the third grade of elementary school was enacted by Ron DeSantis last year; proposal extends limitation to eighth grade | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

A legislative proposal that expands the scope of the law that prohibits speaking in Florida elementary school classrooms about sexual identity continues to advance in the Florida House of Representatives after being approved by a subcommittee.

The norm, enacted last year by the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, prohibits gender identity from being addressed in public schools until the third grade of elementary school, but the HB 1223 project approved this Tuesday (14) in the Subcommittee of Elections and Innovation extends this limitation through eighth grade.

State Congressman Adam Anderson’s bill also includes restrictions on the use of pronouns in classrooms and among school teachers, who are prohibited from referring to them with any pronoun that does not match their biological sex.

“The bill reinforces that it is better to leave instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity to parents and guardians at home,” the author of the proposal explained to the specialized website Florida Politics, who during the discussion in the congressional subcommittee was criticized by the Democratic opposition – responsible for giving the original law the nickname “Don’t Say Gay” (“Don’t say gay”).

“This is not about parental rights. This is not about children’s rights. It’s about scoring political points. It’s about power and control,” accused Democratic Congresswoman Angie Nixon.

The proposal defines in the state education law that sex is “the classification of a person as female or male based on the organization of that person’s body for a reproductive function, as indicated by the person’s sex chromosomes, natural sex hormones and internal conditions and external genitalia at birth”.

The bill includes exceptions for “persons born with a genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sexual development.”

The proposal still needs to be debated in the Chamber’s Education and Employment Committee before being discussed in plenary.

In the state Senate, a similar bill by Republican Senator Clay Yarborough is expected to be discussed in the first of two committees in which it is scheduled.