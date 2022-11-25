Energy prices continue to skyrocket. With the arrival of the cold, families have to turn on their heating and prepare their home for the drop in temperatures. The price of energy is not expected to decrease, so many citizens are trying to rush as much as possible and save as much energy as possible. Whether it’s electricity, gas or any other fuel such as gasoline that feeds cars and makes them work, all of them have gone up in price a lot.

This situation has caused many families not to turn on the heating and resort to other methods to withstand the cold, such as butane cylinders. But what many who have never used this source of energy fear is the danger of gas. It is true that there have been cases in which due to poor maintenance of the furniture or improper use of the butane bottle, accidents have occurred in which human life has been endangered. For this reason, many citizens are still afraid of using butane and have some questions when starting to use it.

Places where you can place the butane cylinder



The first thing that citizens who use this energy source must take into account is that butane bottles must always be placed in a vertical position, whether they are full or empty, they must never be left lying down. Containers with a safety valve must always be placed in an upright position.

It is possible to place the butane cylinders in several places in the house, in a closet inside the room where there is ventilation and sufficient space. They can also be placed outside the house, in the latter case it is very important that the bottle is protected from solar radiation. In addition, care must be taken, since they should not be placed near power currents such as sockets or radiators. They can only be near stoves, fireplaces or radiators if there is a protection screen in between.

It is best to not place butane cylinders in transit areas or in basements. If the butane cylinder is in the lower parts of the house and there is a leak, the gas will remain below and will not be able to escape. Lastly, avoid storing empty cylinders next to those that are being used. Although it seems that they are empty, there is always some gas inside and if there is any inconvenience it can be more serious if there are several cylinders together.