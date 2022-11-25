World Cup football | Fifa banned English fans from wearing Crusaders outfits

English football fans have worn crusader-like clothes and plastic swords in national team matches. They are not welcome in an Islamic country.

English the team’s supporters will not be allowed to wear Crusaders’ uniforms at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Although supporters’ swords are now made of plastic, they are not welcome in Qatar.

Some of the English fans have appeared as crusaders in the matches of the national team.

FIFA has banned England supporters from dressing up as Christian strikers ahead of Friday night’s World Cup match against the United States because it was deemed offensive to Muslims, reports The Times.

Fans have dressed up as Saint George, who is traditionally depicted as a crusader. According to Fifa, it is inappropriate in Qatar, which is the first Islamic country to host the final tournament.

English from the opening match against Iran on Monday, fans had to leave their plastic swords and shields outside the stadium. Among the spectators were several dressed as crusaders.

Kick It Out, an organization campaigning against racism in soccer, advises fans attending World Cup matches that certain clothing, such as costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcome in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

According to Fifa, in an Arab context, Crusader costumes can be offensive to Muslims. That’s why fans have been asked to wear clothes inside out or change their outfit.

In the Middle Ages, the Crusades were military expeditions approved by the Pope under the guise of religion to the so-called Holy Land, such as Jerusalem and Palestine.

Read more: Ari Lahti tells how the heated discussion about the One Love armband took place at Fifa: “It got under my skin”

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo set new records – he was moved even before the start of the match

Read more: Brittilehti: Fifa made a complete turn, allows spectators to wear rainbow colors at the World Cup in Qatar

Read more: Essi Sainio downloads direct words from the World Cup in Qatar: “Not like this”