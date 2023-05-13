Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Where to find the Airc Foundation plan to support research. One in three women will develop cancer in their lifetime. 13 alarm bells, specific for women, which can be linked to tumors

For Ilenia it all starts in 2016 with pain in her right arm and continues with a long and complicated journey due to a thyroid tumor. Mother Santina is always present next to her: Mother a force of nature, a beautiful and tenacious woman who has never left me alone (here his own story).

Francesca suddenly begins to accuse a very strong tachycardia in 2021. She recounts: My mom has been with me every minute since they told me I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she accompanied me to every visit, to every chemotherapy session, to every hospitalization; she was my strengthhere his story).

They are some “faces” of the campaign The strength of women launched by AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research on the occasion of the traditional appointment in the Italian squares with theresearch azalea, for Mother’s Day on Sunday 14 May (here the list).

The strength of women Making cancer ever more curable the goal of the research. The Airc azalea is the flower that has become, since 1984, a symbol of women’s health. In recent years it has made it possible to raise over 290 million euros. On Sunday 14 May over twenty thousand volunteers will be in the squares to distribute the research Azalea, against a donation of 18 euros. The proceeds will go to support the work of the Airc researchers, committed to finding ever earlier diagnoses and safer and more effective treatments for cancers affecting women. Together with the plant, a guide is delivered which contains information on the prevention and treatment of tumors, entitled The strength of women. the message that Airc wants to convey with the campaign that continues throughout the month of May: strength of those who face the diagnosis and the disease, but also the strength that starts from the research and reaches the patients, through the support of the people who take care of them, mothers, family members, friends.

About one in three women will develop cancer in their lifetime. It is estimated that in 2022 there were over 185,000 new cases of cancer among women, approximately 10 thousand more than in 2019, the year preceding the outbreak of the pandemic. These i more frequent tumours: breast, colorectal, lung, uterus, thyroid, pancreas, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stomach, bladder, melanoma.

Free Screenings The National Health Service offers for free segments of the population most at risk screening for the early diagnosis of breast, cervical and colorectal cancer (here the information). The tests (mammography, pap test and test for Papilloma virus, occult blood in the faeces) allow to identify precancerous lesions or the presence of a tumor when it is still at an early stage. Adherence to screening programs in Italy, however, is still too low (here information on how to join if you do not receive the notice at home). The case of colorectal cancer is emblematic, the second most diagnosed cancer among women: seven out of ten people do not carry out the recommended tests to detect it early.

13 alarm bells Airc reports 13 alarm bells, specific for women, which can be linked to tumors. The list, inspired by the one published a few years ago by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, includes symptoms common to many diseases, most of which are benign. But well don’t ignore them and talk to your doctor.

Here you are what to pay attention to:1) unexplained weight loss; 2) abdominal swelling unusual and persistent, accompanied by abdominal or pelvic pain; 3) breast changes (not only nodules and solid formations but also any persistent redness of the skin in a certain area of ​​the breast and thickening of the skin); 4) blood loss outside of menstruation (or if you are in menopause); 5) skin changes (excessively reddened in a specific point, flaky and does not tend to heal spontaneously in a short time); 6) uncommon bleeding; 7) changes in the mouth; 8) dull and persistent pain (always deserves further study); 9) swollen lymph nodes; 10) persistent fever; 11) tiredness and feeling of fatigue lasting more than two weeks in the absence of illness; 12) persistent cough (dry, lasts for weeks or months and presents with small, limited accesses); 13) excessive night sweats.