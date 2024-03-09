Fraudsters who extorted money under the guise of TCC employees were detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, fraudsters were detained who extorted money from Ukrainians liable for military service under the guise of employees of territorial recruitment centers (analogous to a military registration and enlistment office). About it reports “Strana.ua”.

According to the publication, the group consisted of four people. Three introduced themselves as employees of the military registration and enlistment office, one as a police officer. The attackers threatened the victims with physical harm and sending them to a combat zone.

A source in law enforcement clarified that a pistol, a shotgun and four thousand dollars were confiscated from the suspects during the arrest. They face five to 12 years in prison for fraud charges.

Earlier in Odessa, representatives of the military registration and enlistment office wanted to mobilize a trolleybus passenger.