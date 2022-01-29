If Russia really attacked Ukraine, then the hypothetical conflict would be a liberation for the country. This opinion was expressed by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, commenting on the publication of CNN about the allegedly planned aggression of the Russian Federation.

“Why would they attack? – Released! — the politician wrote in his Telegram channel.

So he commented on the message of the American television channel CNN that US President Joe Biden, during the last conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, allegedly warned him of an “imminent attack” by the Russian Federation.

According to the deputy, this caused Kiev to panic, and discussions began in the Council of Ukraine on “extending the holidays until the end of February.”

“Deputies from the ruling Servant of the People party complain that they do not have time to get rid of their property and take out their families,” Kiva added.

On January 29, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Izvestia that it is beneficial for Western partners of the current Kiev government to fan rumors about Russia’s allegedly impending attack on Ukraine.

The politician is confident that the United States and its allies are deliberately building a “real threat” in public opinion in order to avoid the need to give security guarantees demanded by Russia. In Ukraine, this is beneficial to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage, because by doing so he diverts attention from problems that “massively destroy Ukrainian citizens.”

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine. Western countries and the United States “hysterically” develop the topic of the threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the diplomat said. He clarified that it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and media representatives have spread numerous speculations about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an “invasion” of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.