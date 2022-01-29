American football Fighting for the King of California and Regular Winners Against the Losers – How to Decide Which Teams Will Play in the Super Bowl This Year

29.1. 11:11

Of the United States there is exactly two weeks to the culmination of the sports year and one of the world’s biggest annual sporting events.

On the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time will be clear who will be fighting for the NFL championship in the Super Bowl on the second Sunday in February this year.

The second round of the playoffs was historically eventful, and in all games the winner was decided only in the final seconds. There are still four teams involved, all of whom have had a very unique path to this point.

HS goes through the NFL “semi-finals” setups and things worth watching.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Tyreek Hill (left) and Patrick Mahomes led their team to a spectacular playoff win over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23.

Repeat winners and eternal losers

At least texting had not been invented when the Cincinnati Bengals last won the playoffs.

Or such a situation was still more than two weeks ago. The 31-year-old swollen pipe finally broke on Jan. 15 when the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of victory in front of their thirsty home crowd.

“Send that text,” was Bengals ’self-ironic tweet in the festive mood.

Bengals, who were sentenced to eternal losers, surprised by a taste of victory after reaching the first-place Tennessee Titans at the AFC Conference in the second round.

The next opponent could not be tougher and more different in recent history than Bengals, as the home team for the AFC Finals is the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty of recent years.

From Bengal by contrast, the Chiefs are accustomed to winning and advancing well into the early part of the year.

Playmaker Patrick Mahomesin starred in the second year of the championship, while last year it suffered a loss in the Super Bowl Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs immediately earned their place in the top four in a match that has become a modern classic. It knocked out another champion candidate in the Buffalo Bills game, where the lead changed numerous times in the closing minutes.

The Chiefs, who first received the ball in extra time, eventually took the victory that both teams would have earned.

Young quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Many Bengals supporters had not seen the victory of their favorite team in the playoffs in their lives.

Bengalsilla there are several young star players, the brightest of whom is the quarterback Joe Burrow and winger Ja’Marr Chase. They are already leading one of the most dynamic throwing attacks in the series.

However, the line of attack, for example, is unable to provide the stars with the support they still need, and Burrow was bagged, i.e., crashed behind the starting line, against the Titans nine times. The team that last gave the same number of bags has won the playoffs in 1966.

All in all, a feast of the throwing game can be expected from the match, as attacking the Chiefs is its best defense.

The Chiefs attack bursts with stars at or near their prime age. Mahomes ’two favorite destinations are huge Travis Kelce and super fast Tire Hill. All in all, the Chiefs, backed by their fanatical and vocal home audience, are a clear pre-favorite against the surprise Bengals.

Who? Follow them too Kansas City Chiefs # 7 Harrison Butker He is one of the best kickers but faced surprising difficulties against Bills despite the final goal. Are the problems still going on? # 32 Tyrann Mathieu The tireless leader of the backfield of the defense got a hard blow to his head against Bills. If unable to play, the Chiefs’ defense is very vulnerable. Cincinnati Bengals # 85 Tee Higgins If Ja’Marr Chase gets the most out of the Chiefs defense, it could open up space for the team’s second-best winger. Only 23 years old, so belongs to the young core of Bengals. # 91 Trey Hendrickson A vital player for Bengals to slow down the Chiefs ’dynamic attack but, like Mathieu, has suffered a head injury. The outer lineman in the defense was Fifth in the regular season (14 sacks). See also Editorial Closing schools would be costly for children Chiefs-Bengals on Sunday 30.1. from 10 p.m. The match will be shown in Finnish on V Sport and Viaplay.

Los Angeles Rams ’Aaron Donald (left) sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the teams faced off in the regular season final on Jan. 9.

The Battle of California

LoS ANGELEs and San Francisco are the two largest cities in California, both in terms of population and reputation.

The distance between the major cities in the south and north of the state is just over 600 miles. It may sound huge in Finnish, but on the other side of the Atlantic it is a local struggle when teams from these cities meet.

The NFC Finals will see such a stunt with exceptionally high stakes as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers, and only the winner will advance to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

One the great thing about american football is that the sport can be played successfully in so many different ways.

This is rarely as clear as when the 49ers and Rams meet in the conference finals, even though the teams ’young head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay are very close friends and old co-workers.

Shanahan’s 49ers have gone down the path against NFL trends in recent years, as they try to run alongside their opponents to death instead of constantly throwing.

The defense is tried to surprise with imaginative patterns and constant movement. Especially the physical winger Deebo Samuelia utilized in an exceptionally diverse way.

McVay’s Rams attack, in turn, represents the fashion line of recent years. Playmaker Matthew Stafford is repeatedly aiming for a winger who is one of the star players of this season Cooper Cup and at regular intervals seeks to surprise the enemy’s backfield with longer slams.

San Francisco 49ers Jimmie Ward (left) tried to arrest the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Cup in the regular season final round. The task has proved too difficult for many this season.

The unifying factor for teams is strong defense, especially for big men. Rams’ inner lineman Aaron Donald is part of the NFL elite and makes blocking the entire attack on the line very laborious.

Also on the other side, the 49ers’ strong line can constantly cause problems for the attack without having to sacrifice additional forces from supporters or back defenders to pressurize.

49ers Rams is to be thanked for the fact that the team is still involved at this stage.

In the regular season final, the Rams were already clearly leading the match between the teams, and a loss would have meant the 49ers were left out of the playoffs. However, San Francisco lingered alongside and past, and it survived to the next with almost the farthest possible difference.

The conference final is already the third time this season that the teams are playing against each other. Previous encounters have ended with the 49ers party, but now the home team Rams can still be considered a pre-favorite.

Both are also thirsting for profit to have the opportunity to forget the past. The Rams were the losing party in the Super Bowl in February 2019. The 49ers got to experience the bitterness of defeat the very next year.