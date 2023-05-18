The general secretary of Podemos and minister Ione Belarra announced on Wednesday a reform of the Penal Code to expressly prosecute people and companies that, “driven by the spirit of profit, harass, harass, discriminate or intimidate people in vulnerable situations.” The legal reform, which her parliamentary group has already registered this Thursday in Congress, would create a new type that would allow the dissolution of companies desokupas ―dedicated to intermediating with tenants so that they abandon or evict a home with sometimes aggressive and harassing practices― and would impose penalties of up to four years in prison on its members. “Companies like Desokupa are a serious democratic problem, they are the seed of a vigilante command and we are not going to allow people to profit by spreading hatred to the vulnerable, aporophobia,” Belarra defended in a campaign event for the regional elections. and municipal in Alicante. “The existence of organizations such as Desokupa, which are against the principles and values ​​of the Constitution, must be taken very seriously,” the Minister of Consumption and federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, responded concisely this Thursday, without taking a direct position. on the initiative already presented in the lower house by his own group in the form of a bill.

“In a democracy, it cannot be allowed that there are people or groups that act outside the law and as vigilante groups, spreading hatred towards vulnerable people and groups and that also profit and do business with it,” said the Podemos co-spokesperson. and secretary of the Congress table, Javier Sánchez Serna, after registration. “With this reform, companies like Desokupa would be declared illegal associations, as a company it would be dissolved, its entire presence on the internet would be eliminated and its members would end up in jail”, he explained before stressing that this type of entity is a “danger to the security and a democratic danger”.

According to sources from Podemos, the text underlines the need for a new wording that raises the criminal reproach for those who do business against people in vulnerable situations, and that combines elements of the crime of coercion and hate crime. The formation led by Belarra proposes the change of articles 510, 510 bis and 515 of the Penal Code -related to hate crimes and illegal associations- to punish “those who , for profit and for the achievement of their purposes, promote, incite, encourage or directly or indirectly carry out acts of harassment, discrimination, bullying, violence or intimidation against people who are in a situation of economic or social vulnerability, even when said performance is a mere means to the achievement of its ends.

In addition, according to the formation, the dissolution of the legal persons (companies) responsible for said crimes would be established and their access to the Internet would be blocked. Thus, for-profit companies that “encourage, promote or indirectly incite hatred, hostility, discrimination or violence” against people in a situation of economic or social vulnerability would be considered illegal associations, for which reason they could be persecuted and imposed on its members the corresponding penalties.

The activity of companies dedicated to intermediating with tenants so that they leave or vacate a home, commonly known as “desokupas” companies, has increased since the pandemic. They use the claim of the slowness of justice to capture their clients.

Desokupa, the company mentioned by Minister Belarra, has provoked the intervention of the Mossos d’Esquadra on 28 occasions in Catalonia, according to a police report to which EL PAÍS has had access. The text details the different procedures carried out by the activity of the company, led by Daniel Esteve since 2015 and based in Barcelona. In recent weeks, this company encouraged the occupation conflict in the Barcelona neighborhood of La Bonanova, which has entered fully into the municipal campaign in the city and which culminated in two contrary demonstrations in the city, without disturbances.

The police report details that the company, officially established in 2016, was initially identified as a private security company and legal representatives of the property, which led the Mossos to denounce them for administrative intrusion in the field of private security, according to police sources. . Subsequently, they began to present themselves as access controllers, unrelated to private security, to end up in recent times setting themselves up as mediators, lawyers or legal representatives of the properties for which they acted.

