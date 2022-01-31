Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev remains the second racket of the world according to the results of the Australian Open. The rating is available on site Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Medvedev scored 10,125 points and closed the gap on the leading Serb Novak Djokovic, who has 11,015 points. The gap between the Serbian before was 2080 points, now it has decreased to 890 points. Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open, remained in fifth place with 6875 points. Another Russian Andrey Rublev dropped from sixth to seventh.

Medvedev lost to Nadal in the Australian Open final on 30 January. The decisive match of the tournament in Melbourne lasted more than five hours. The meeting ended with a score of 2:6, 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 6:4, 7:5 in favor of Nadal. As a result of the tournament, the Russian earned more than $1.1 million.

Medvedev won the Grand Slam once in his career. It happened at the US Open last year.